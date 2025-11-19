/Orry, social media influencer, summoned from Mumbai Police over Rs 252 crore drugs case

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow (Nov 20) at 10 AM for questioning: Mumbai Police, ANI has leanred
Mumbai Police has sent summon to Orry, a renowned social media personality in his alleged connection with Rs 252-crore drug case.
Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow (Nov 20) at 10 AM for questioning: Mumbai Police, ANI has leanred.