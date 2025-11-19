Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Orry, social media influencer, summoned from Mumbai Police over Rs 252 crore drugs case

Orry, social media influencer, summoned from Mumbai Police over Rs 252 crore drugs case

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 21:31 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 21:31 IST
Orry, social media influencer, summoned from Mumbai Police over Rs 252 crore drugs case

Orry Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow (Nov 20) at 10 AM for questioning: Mumbai Police, ANI has leanred


Mumbai Police has sent summon to Orry, a renowned social media personality in his alleged connection with Rs 252-crore drug case.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow (Nov 20) at 10 AM for questioning: Mumbai Police, ANI has leanred.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics