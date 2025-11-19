/Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's emotional reunion with brother Armaan Malik wins the internet; fans call them 'the cutest duo'

Bigg Boss 19 is coming to an end with the finale getting closer. The recent episodes have showcased all kinds of emotions to the fans in the house. In the latest promo released by JioHotstar, the makers showed an emotional moment of Amaal Mallik, and fans are calling it the "most genuine moment" of the season.

A surprise for Amaal

The moment turned emotional when singer Armaan Malik made a special appearance inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, leaving his brother Amaal in tears. The promo started with all contestants frozen in place as part of the ‘freeze task.’ Then Amaal's younger brother walks in and gently hugs him, bringing tears to his eyes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Then what really moved the contestants as well as the audience was when Bigg Boss finally says, “Amaal, release,” and he breaks down, hugging Armaan tightly. This is their first meeting since Amaal entered the house nearly three months ago.

Following their emotional reunion, the brothers sat together and had an intimate conversation. Amaal asked about their father, Daboo Malik, and Armaan reassured him by saying, "No, he’s fine and chill."

An intimate conversation between brothers

Amaal then reveals why he discussed personal matters publicly, explaining that people often assume things about them that are not mostly true: "We don’t have to prove anything to anybody."

Armaan also addresses his brother's emotional honesty, "You’ve shown all your colours… controlling your aggression is important."

The brothers then talked about the changing equations inside the house, particularly about Tanya Mittal. Armaan advises him to keep a distance from Tanya, saying her behaviour has turned confusing and uncomfortable.

They also talked about Neelam. Amaal said she is the best girl in the house, to which Armaan described her as a “golden-hearted girl.”

Fans’ reaction

The promo immediately went viral, and fans flooded the comment section with love and praise for the brothers. One wrote, "Omg I got tears in my eyes, such a pure moment!" Another said, "This is the most beautiful reunion in Bigg Boss history." The comment read, "If this 25-second promo made me cry, what will the full episode do?"

Armaan has also shown support for Amaal on social media, saying, "Please go to the JioHotstar app and cast your vote… you can vote more than once!"

Bigg Boss 19 finale

The contestants left in the house are Amaal, Ashnoor, Farhana, Gaurav, Kunickaa, Malti, Shehbaz, and Tanya, who are competing for the trophy. Besides Armaan, Family Week also saw the entries of the loved ones of Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and Farhana Bhatt.