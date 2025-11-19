/Dining With The Kapoors: REAL reason why Alia Bhatt skipped the family gathering; producer Armaan Jain reveals

Netflix’s special, Dining With The Kapoors, is already making headlines since the release of its trailer on November 15. The star-studded show presents an intimate gathering on the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, with Bollywood's most iconic names: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and Navya Naveli Nanda. But, amid the excitement, fans flooded social media with "Where is Alia Bhatt?"

Armaan Jain reveals

Set to release on November 21, this show will take fans through a nostalgic lunch with the Kapoor family. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, it is the creation of Producer Armaan Jain. Recently, in an interview, he finally answered the most-asked question about the show, why the youngest Kapoor bahu, and one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, was missing from a family get-together. "She had prior commitments to shoot," he clarified. "I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, work is worship," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Director Smriti Mundhra also agrees to the same, "That is the one thing about this family. They are all workaholics, and they all love what they do. Everyone tries to gather and prioritise family time, but inevitably one or two people can’t make it because of work, and that’s always allowed.”

Armaan further stated that “Every function it happens, literally Christmas get-togethers, Diwali get-togethers. It happens.”

Alia supports the show

Though the actress couldn't take time out from her busy schedule, she did not miss appreciating the celebration. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Alia cheered on the family and applauded Armaan Jain’s efforts in bringing everyone together for the occasion.

