Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Dostana- Watch her 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 14:19 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 14:19 IST

Zeenat Aman, one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, has captivated audiences' imaginations for decades. She is an icon known for her confidence, glamour, and style. In the 70s and 80s, Aman became the heartbeat of Indian cinema with her memorable performances.

Zeenat Aman created a dazzling era in Bollywood and remains a surreal beauty who lives in the real world. From delivering a groundbreaking performance in Hare Rama Hare Krishna to portraying romance with suspense in Ajnabee, Zeenat Aman won hearts by creating an identity for herself in the film industry that inspired generations of actresses to break stereotypes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Zeenat Aman plays Rashmi Saxena, an ambitious girl who wants to make a name for herself. But the dramatic turn comes when her desire for her life changes after she wins a beauty pageant. She walks out of her marriage when she found out that she is pregnant, and hence she doesn't want it.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

Zeenat Aman as Roma, who is on a vengeance with a gang of the titular criminal to avenge her brother's death. Later, she teams up with Don, Vijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and gradually falls in love with him.

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Zeenat Aman played Rupa, a village girl. The movie explores the love between Rajeev, played by Shashi Kapoor and Roopa. Rupa has a beautiful voice and hides the fact that half her face is disfigured. But later, Rajeev discovers her secret after their marriage and starts to avoid her.

Where to watch: YouTube

Zeenat Aman's breakthrough performance as Janice, a hippie in active drug use, co-starred with the ultimate legendary Dev Anand as Prashant Jaiswal and Mumtaz as Shanti. The movie showcases a young man who travels to Kathmandu to find his abandoned sister and bring her back to the family.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Zeenat Aman played the role of Sheetal, a young and full of enthusiastic woman. She gets crushed between her love and her jobless boyfriend named Bharat, played by Manoj Kumar. But the plot gets twisted when she is done facing trouble regarding their poverty, she decides to marry her wealthy boss, Mohan.

Where to watch: Netflix

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Shatrughan Sinha as Vijay, Ravi and Sheetal. The story focuses on two best friends, Vijay and Ravi, who fall in love with the same girl at the same time, Sheetal. They became enemies because their bond started to face a lot of misunderstandings, which caused them to part ways.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Zeenat Aman played Sharmili in the movie, which centres on two thieves, Bholanath, played by Shashi Kapoor, and Sharmili. Both own a manuscript containing tips and tricks for stealing. They fall into trouble when they sell it to an unscrupulous publisher, Parveen, after the book becomes a huge hit.

