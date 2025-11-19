/Yearender 2025: Aryan Khan, Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday; new Bollywood stars that India loved

Every year, dozens of actors make their debut in the Hindi film industry, but not everyone stands out or gets love from critics as well as the audience. Here are the brightest faces of Bollywood or the next gen of actors and director who made promising debuts in 2025.
2025 was a middling year for Bollywood. Sure, there were box office hits like Chhava and Thamma, but the overall consensus was that Bollywood did not have a great year in terms of box office performance. However, the year saw some remarkable debuts. One that made people sit up, notice and appreciate fresh talent. Some of these debutants tread the unconventional path, some broke myths around nepotism and privilege and some made the audience rediscover them one more time. Here’s looking at the future of Bollywood and new stars on the block.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, could have easily made his acting debut just like his sister Suhana did a few years back. But Aryan chose a different path to make his entry into Bollywood. The young star kid made his debut as a filmmaker with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. An honest, humorous take on the workings of the Hindi film industry. Many felt it was an ode to Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om and Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance (both featured SRK), which others felt Aryan, just like his father, had the ability to point fingers at himself and laugh out loud. Whatever the case may be, The Ba***ds of Bollywood entertained the audience like no other series has done in the recent past, and also gave them a newfound love for Emraan Hashmi.
Part of the Kapoor family and grandson of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor’s second outing on screen was in a web series called Black Warrant. Zahan had already won the critics over with his debut film Faraaz in 2022. But Black Warrant took him to Indian homes as they watched him play a reluctant, unassuming, very conscious jailor of Tihar Jail. Set in the early 1980s, the show gave an inside account of Tihar Jail at a time when some of the country’s most dreaded criminals were housed inside it. Zahan's restraint performance as Sunil Gupta was appreciated by one and all. While most of his cousins have had flashy debuts in big commercial films, Zahan chose unconventional stories to showcase his talent.
It's one thing to be cast in a Yash Raj Film because of your last name, but privilege cannot earn you the love of the audience. That’s organic. And Ahaan Panday defied all the debate and discussion around nepotism. Son of lifestyle coach Dianne Panday and nephew of Chunky Panday, Ahaan got a dream launch pad in the YRF-backed Mohit Suri film Saiyaara earlier this year. But the film’s success took everyone by surprise. After years, the country got a hero to fall head over heels for, to root for and to swoon over. Ahaan Panday played a troubled musician who transforms for the love of his life in Mohit Suri’s quintessential film. Panday, who was at one point a popular face on social media – thanks to his Dubsmash videos- wooed the audience with his sad eyes, charming smile and credible acting prowess.
Saiyaara’s leading lady, Aneet Padda, had already made her acting debut in Salaam Venky back in 2022. But Mohit Suri’s film had Padda playing a difficult role- but one that she aced. Padda’s strong screen presence was enough to make the country fall in love with her. Her vulnerable act as Vani, a girl suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s, was just like the icing of a delectable cake. Restraint and nuanced, the 22-year-old showed maturity as she performed her role, making her performance one of the best this year.
Many remember him playing Porus on TV, others loved him in Kill, but Lakshya’s fun side was on full display in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The actor, who is a film old in the industry, impressed one and all with his performance as a new star on the block, Asmaan Singh. While Raghav Juyal, who plays his bestie Parvaiz, got the fun lines, Lakshya impressed one and all with his assured acting as Asmaan- a man conflicted by his love for his family and his co-star of the new film.