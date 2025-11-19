/Yearender 2025: Aryan Khan, Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday; new Bollywood stars that India loved

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, could have easily made his acting debut just like his sister Suhana did a few years back. But Aryan chose a different path to make his entry into Bollywood. The young star kid made his debut as a filmmaker with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. An honest, humorous take on the workings of the Hindi film industry. Many felt it was an ode to Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om and Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance (both featured SRK), which others felt Aryan, just like his father, had the ability to point fingers at himself and laugh out loud. Whatever the case may be, The Ba***ds of Bollywood entertained the audience like no other series has done in the recent past, and also gave them a newfound love for Emraan Hashmi.