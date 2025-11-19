/Amid Varanasi buzz, Priyanka Chopra's old photo from high school goes viral; alleged ex-boyfriend says, 'We dated until...'

During SS Rajamouli's Varanasi title launch, Priyanka Chopra was loved for her elegant and royal avatar. Many called her a goddess for embracing the traditional look. While fans were still talking about the globetrotter event, another rare image of Priyanka Chopra has taken over the internet.



Shared on Reddit, the throwback photograph of the actress is from her early teenage years. The picture was shared by one of her former classmates, and it is from her freshman year of high school in the United States, years before Priyanka won the Miss World title.



Priyanka's high school image

In the photo, the global diva can be seen sitting at a classroom desk with a pen and notebook. The 14-year-old Priyanka, dressed in a black tank top layered with a white overshirt, appears to be smiling softly at the camera. The image was captioned, "Did y’all remember Priyanka Chopra started freshman year with us?"

Fans' reactions

In no time, fans flooded the comments section, with multiple Reddit users claiming to have known her from her Indiana school days. One user who identified himself as her former high school boyfriend wrote, "We dated until she moved to Boston. She lived in Presidential Estates. Those were the days. That’s actually my necklace in the picture." Another comment read, "I do remember her. Man, I feel old!" "Yes, I believe she is still a Pacers fan," read the third.



About Priyanka's early days

The 43-year-old actress was born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and she spent some parts of her childhood in the United States. Living with relatives, Priyanka attended high school in Indiana before moving back to India at 17.



On many occasions, she has spoken about the cultural shift she experienced. "I went to high school in Indiana… So, I mean, I have to love the Pacers, right?" she shared during the Pacers’ India visit in 2019.

After coming back to the country, she started modelling and entered the Miss India pageant. Not more than a year later, she went on to win Miss World and made a spectacular career in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Back to Indian cinema after eight years