/Emergency, Indu Sarkar, Kissa Kursi Ka: These films based on Indira Gandhi's life faced Censor Board issues

From 1975 to 1977, Indira Gandhi imposed a national Emergency in June, after she was found guilty of electoral malpractice during her election campaign.

Jayaprakash Narayan led a mass movement demanding her resignation. Following this, she declared an Emergency to restore order and protect national stability.

Several filmmakers have tried to portray Indira Gandhi’s era, highlighting the challenges and issues that arose during her tenure. However, the films often spark debate and controversy, leading to restrictions on coming to the big screen due to censorship. Here, take a look at the movies that faced these issues.