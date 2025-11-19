LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Emergency, Indu Sarkar, Kissa Kursi Ka: These films based on Indira Gandhi's life faced Censor Board issues

Emergency, Indu Sarkar, Kissa Kursi Ka: These films based on Indira Gandhi's life faced Censor Board issues

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 15:56 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 15:56 IST

Today, on 19th November 2025, we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Several movies based on Indira Gandhi’s tenure as PM have been made for the big screen and have also faced censorship issues. Here, take a look. 

Former Prime Minister of India- Indira Gandhi
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Former Prime Minister of India- Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi was an Indian politician and stateswoman. She became the first woman to serve the nation as Prime Minister, holding the seat from 1966 to 1977. During her reign, India won the war against Pakistan in 1971, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. She was later assassinated on 31 October 1984.

Indira Gandhi based movies
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Indira Gandhi based movies

From 1975 to 1977, Indira Gandhi imposed a national Emergency in June, after she was found guilty of electoral malpractice during her election campaign.

Jayaprakash Narayan led a mass movement demanding her resignation. Following this, she declared an Emergency to restore order and protect national stability.

Several filmmakers have tried to portray Indira Gandhi’s era, highlighting the challenges and issues that arose during her tenure. However, the films often spark debate and controversy, leading to restrictions on coming to the big screen due to censorship. Here, take a look at the movies that faced these issues.

Emergency
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Emergency

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie stars Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi. It follows the hustle and struggle of the former Indian Prime Minister, after she was accused of electoral malpractices, which led her to declare an Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kissa Kursi Ka
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Kissa Kursi Ka

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Amrit Nahata, the movie is a political satire. It portrayed the duration of Indira Gandhi's Emergency. It focused on how the power was being misused, and the battle between a cunning and corrupt politician, Ganga Ram, played by Manohar Singh and Janata, played by Shabana Azmi.

Indu Sarkar
5 / 5
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Indu Sarkar

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie revolves around the character of Indu, played by Kirti Kulhari. During the Emergency, Indu's husband, a government employee, decides to take advantage of the situation happening around the nation and move ahead in his career. Eventually, Indu came forward and turned against him for exploiting human rights.

Trending Photo

Emergency, Indu Sarkar, Kissa Kursi Ka: These films based on Indira Gandhi's life faced Censor Board issues
5

Emergency, Indu Sarkar, Kissa Kursi Ka: These films based on Indira Gandhi's life faced Censor Board issues

Most ODI tons for West Indies: Hope matches Lara, full leaderboard here
5

Most ODI tons for West Indies: Hope matches Lara, full leaderboard here

Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Dostana- Watch her 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms
8

Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Dostana- Watch her 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms

5 Ranji Trophy players dismissed for hitting the ball twice: Full list inside
5

5 Ranji Trophy players dismissed for hitting the ball twice: Full list inside

'Unpredictable’ virus infects a human for first time in US - Know symptoms and risk
7

'Unpredictable’ virus infects a human for first time in US - Know symptoms and risk