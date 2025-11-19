/Watch - Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi's feet at an event in Andhra Pradesh



On Wednesday (Nov 19), the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba took place in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Several dignitaries attended the event, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G. Kishan Reddy, among many others.

Several videos from the event have gone viral, with one moment standing out - Aishwarya greeting PM Modi by touching his feet. The video has garnered significant attention.

Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi's feet at the event

In the video, Aishwarya attends the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and, before delivering a speech, approaches PM Modi and touches his feet as a mark of respect. PM Modi quickly stops her and expresses his gratitude with a namaste.

Delivering her speech on cast, religion and love, Aishwarya said,"There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent."