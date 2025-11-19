/Mithoon to kick-off India tour 2026-2027 from Mumbai, read details here

Award winning composer and the master of melodies, Mithoon will make a historic debut in his home city with his first-ever public performance in Mumbai, set for 7 December 2025 at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City. The exclusive event marks the official launch of his India Tour 2026–2027, a monumental musical journey celebrating his artistic excellence and evolution over the years.

Renowned for redefining the emotional landscape of Indian film music, Mithoon now brings his intimate, immersive approach to the stage—offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience his artistry, vision, and storytelling up close. True to his extravagant style he will be joined on stage by an eclectic ensemble of multiple singers and instrumentalists.

Designed as a deeply personal showcase, the Mumbai concert will feature an expansive two-hour setlist tracing Mithoon’s iconic discography. The repertoire will include iconic hits such as ‘Dhun’, 'Humdard’, ‘Tujhe Kitna’, ‘Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein’, ‘Tum Hi Ho, Aadat’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Banjaara’, ‘Beete Lamhein’, ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’, among others.

Fans can expect evocative compositions that have shaped Bollywood over the last two decades and solidified his position as one of India’s most influential architects of melody and emotion.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Crafted to bring listeners into direct conversation with the hitmaker’s inner world, the concert will illuminate the stories, inspirations and creative processes behind songs that continue to resonate with millions.

Mithoon states, “I wanted this show to feel intimate—like we are all sitting in the same room, sharing the same breath and the same emotion. Music has always been my most honest language, and this night will allow me to speak it directly to those who matter most. While I have performed at international and homegrown venues, Mumbai has shaped my journey, my discipline and my music and this will be first full-scale production public show in Mumbai. To finally share these songs with the people who have walked with me—sometimes silently, sometimes loudly—is a blessing I’ve waited many years for.”

This production-rich and emotionally powerful live concert arrives at a defining moment in Mithoon’s professional journey. On the cinematic front, he recently curated the musical score for the box office blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’, He is now preparing to unveil a new slate of compositions for the highly anticipated 2026 releases ‘Border 2’ and ‘Awarapan 2’, signaling yet another era of exceptional musical storytelling.