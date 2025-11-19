Ram Charan's wife Upasana views on egg freezing trigger social media outrage: 'Easy to give advice when crores in bank'

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and actor Ram Charan's wife, has found herself in the middle of hot water after she shared her opinion on freezing eggs.

The controversy erupted after a video of Upasana went viral in which she talked about women empowerment and progressive girls as she emphasised financial independence. However, what has triggered the debate is her opinion on egg freezing.

What Upasana Konidela said about freezing eggs?

Upasana, a renowned personality, recently spoke at an event at IIT Hyderabad, where she discussed women’s health and the importance of financial independence, and also shared her opinion on egg freezing and marriage.

“The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids on your own terms, when you are financially independent. Today, I stand on my own two feet, I earn a living for myself,” She said.

Sharing the clip, the businesswoman wrote in the caption,'' When I asked, 'How many of you want to get married?' — More men raised their hands than the women! women seemed far more career-focused !!!! This is the new Progressive India. Set your vision.

Define your goals. Own your role. And watch yourself become unstoppable.''

However, her views didn’t go well with doctors and even netizens, who slammed her remarks and pointed out the privileged background she comes from.

Mentioning the whopping cost involved in freezing eggs, one user commented,'' She can talk about anything. She is a hospital owner and has money. She can keep her egg and does not need to spend money. If we go to Apollo, we want to die for that price. Please tell the cost and how much we need t o spent .everyone can give free advice ..''

Another user commented,''If someone have money they can speak any thing.. listen to a true lesson from a middle class person who got successful in the life.. don’t listen to the people who’s parents are super rich.''

For the unversed, Upasana is the granddaughter of Dr Prathap C Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals, one of the famous hospital chains.

What doctors have to say on Upasana's words?

Dr Rajesh Parikh, who claims to be an Ob/GYN on her X bio for three decades, wrote that most young women listening to you can’t afford even one attempt.

Re-sharing Upasana's post on X, Parikh wrote,''Trust me saying this since I have delivered hundreds of patients who have conceived by ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNIQUES (ART) in which IVF/ ICSI are a part of. It’s very easy to give advice on egg freezing when you have crores in the bank.IVF costs lakhs per cycle. Egg freezing costs lakhs upfront plus annual storage charges.Most young women listening to you can’t afford even one attempt. I deliver these babies. I also see the couples crying through failed cycles - the injections, the disappointments, the mounting bills, the PTSD that lingers, mostly for ever.''