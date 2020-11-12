Eric Church, Maren Morris win big: Check out complete CMA Awards 2020 winners list

Maren Morris at CMA 2020 Photograph:( Twitter )
Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs were the big winners of the night.
The 2020 Country Music Awards took place on Wednesday night. The 54th annual award took place at the Music City Center in Nashville and it was the first awards show to have an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the musical night.
Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs were the big winners of the night. Maren was the most awarded artist of the night and won female vocalist of the year, a single of the year and song of the year. Luke Combs won male vocalist of the year and album of the year and Church won his first Entertainer of the Year title.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Single of the Year
'The Bones'
Maren Morris
Greg Kurstin, producer
Song of the Year
'The Bones'
Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz. writers
New Artist
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion
Album of the Year
Luke Combs
'What You See is What You Get'
Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year
'I Hope You’re Happy Now'
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: Busbee
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Music Video of the Year
'Bluebird'
Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy