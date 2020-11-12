Eric Church, Maren Morris win big: Check out complete CMA Awards 2020 winners list

The 2020 Country Music Awards took place on Wednesday night. The 54th annual award took place at the Music City Center in Nashville and it was the first awards show to have an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the musical night.



Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs were the big winners of the night. Maren was the most awarded artist of the night and won female vocalist of the year, a single of the year and song of the year. Luke Combs won male vocalist of the year and album of the year and Church won his first Entertainer of the Year title.



Here’s the complete list of winners:



Single of the Year

'The Bones'

Maren Morris

Greg Kurstin, producer



Song of the Year

'The Bones'

Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz. writers



New Artist

Morgan Wallen



Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay



Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion



Album of the Year

Luke Combs

'What You See is What You Get'



Female Vocalist of the Year

Maren Morris



Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church



Musical Event of the Year

'I Hope You’re Happy Now'

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: Busbee



Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle



Music Video of the Year

'Bluebird'

Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy