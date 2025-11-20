LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK- 5 amazing movies created by the filmmaker on OTT platforms

Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK- 5 amazing movies created by the filmmaker on OTT platforms

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 09:39 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 09:39 IST

Rajkumar Hira has made some iconic Hindi films. The filmmaker has touched the hearts of the fans through his fabulous movies, which blend humour, emotion, and social messages that make his films like stories of real lives.

Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani!
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani!

In the world of Indian cinema, Rajkumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers. The director has mastered the art of storytelling, which touches the hearts of millions. Hirani's movies also inspire, bring calm and leave a social message that keeps the audience hooked throughout. Take a look at his 5 best movies that one can't resist watching.

Dunki
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Dunki

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie features Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu, and revolves around a group of friends who embark on a journey to immigrate to the United Kingdom using a clandestine route known as a dunki flight. While heading to their destination they face several challenges.

3 Idiots
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

3 Idiots

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story focuses on three college friends, Farhan, Rancho, and Raju. The trio share a strong bond and faces various struggles during their years in engineering college. The three re-group years later and discover the truth about Rancho's life.

Munna Bhai MBBS
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Munna Bhai MBBS

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. It portrays Munna Bhai, a gangster who decides to fulfil his father's dream by becoming a doctor. He has a loyal sidekick named Circuit, who always supports him whenever he needs help. With Circuit’s boost, Munna enrols in a medical college and begins his journey to become a doctor.

Sanju
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Sanju

Where to watch: Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor, as Sanjay Dutt, portrays the life chronicles of the Bollywood actor. The movie centres on his personal struggles, his arrest for the illegal possession of arms under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), and his past relationships.

PK
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

PK

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Hirani, the film centres on the character named PK, played by Aamir Khan. He is an innocent alien who accidentally lands on Earth and loses his communication device. Later, he meets Jaggu, played by Anushka Sharma, a reporter, who stands by him and tries to find his device and his way back home.

Trending Photo

Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK- 5 amazing movies created by the filmmaker on OTT platforms
6

Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK- 5 amazing movies created by the filmmaker on OTT platforms

'Media, agents, tellers': 10 jobs that could disappear by 2030
10

'Media, agents, tellers': 10 jobs that could disappear by 2030

What is the Epstein Files and what being named in it really means?
7

What is the Epstein Files and what being named in it really means?

7 things Donald Trump said after signing Epstein files bill
7

7 things Donald Trump said after signing Epstein files bill

9 things Charlie Kirk spoke on Epstein files before Tyler Robinson shooting
9

9 things Charlie Kirk spoke on Epstein files before Tyler Robinson shooting