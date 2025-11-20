/Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK- 5 amazing movies created by the filmmaker on OTT platforms

Rajkumar Hira has made some iconic Hindi films. The filmmaker has touched the hearts of the fans through his fabulous movies, which blend humour, emotion, and social messages that make his films like stories of real lives.
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie features Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu, and revolves around a group of friends who embark on a journey to immigrate to the United Kingdom using a clandestine route known as a dunki flight. While heading to their destination they face several challenges.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The story focuses on three college friends, Farhan, Rancho, and Raju. The trio share a strong bond and faces various struggles during their years in engineering college. The three re-group years later and discover the truth about Rancho's life.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. It portrays Munna Bhai, a gangster who decides to fulfil his father's dream by becoming a doctor. He has a loyal sidekick named Circuit, who always supports him whenever he needs help. With Circuit’s boost, Munna enrols in a medical college and begins his journey to become a doctor.
Where to watch: Netflix
Ranbir Kapoor, as Sanjay Dutt, portrays the life chronicles of the Bollywood actor. The movie centres on his personal struggles, his arrest for the illegal possession of arms under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), and his past relationships.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Hirani, the film centres on the character named PK, played by Aamir Khan. He is an innocent alien who accidentally lands on Earth and loses his communication device. Later, he meets Jaggu, played by Anushka Sharma, a reporter, who stands by him and tries to find his device and his way back home.