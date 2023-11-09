CMA Awards 2023 winners list: Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll take top honours
Some of the biggest names in the industry graced the evening with their presence. Lainey Wilson, who was the most-nominated singer of the night, won the top prize of the evening as she took the trophy of Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year, among others.
The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards was a night full of stars and music. The ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning taking up the hosting duties for the second time in a row.
Emotional Lainey said while accepting the trophy, “It finally feels like country music is starting to love me back.''
Jelly Roll took his first CMA trophy home as he won the New Artist of the Year award.
Check out the full list of 2023 CMA winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Fast Car" – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
"Heart Like A Truck" – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
"Need A Favor" – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
"Next Thing You Know" – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
"Wait in the Truck" – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Gettin' Old – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Fast Car"
"Heart Like A Truck"
"Next Thing You Know"
"Tennessee Orange"
"Wait in the Truck"
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Light On In The Kitchen" – Ashley McBryde
"Memory Lane" – Old Dominion
"Need A Favor" – Jelly Roll
"Next Thing You Know" – Jordan Davis
WINNER "Wait in the Truck" – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
WINNER: Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Old Dominion
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Save Me" – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)" – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
"Thank God" – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
WINNER: "Wait in the Truck" – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
"We Don't Fight Anymore" – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)