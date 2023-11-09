CMA Awards 2023 winners list: Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll take top honours

The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards was a night full of stars and music. The ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning taking up the hosting duties for the second time in a row.

Some of the biggest names in the industry graced the evening with their presence. Lainey Wilson, who was the most-nominated singer of the night, won the top prize of the evening as she took the trophy of Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year, among others.

Emotional Lainey said while accepting the trophy, “It finally feels like country music is starting to love me back.''

Jelly Roll took his first CMA trophy home as he won the New Artist of the Year award.

Check out the full list of 2023 CMA winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Fast Car" – Luke Combs



Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

"Heart Like A Truck" – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

"Need A Favor" – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

"Next Thing You Know" – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"Wait in the Truck" – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin' Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Fast Car"

"Heart Like A Truck"

"Next Thing You Know"

"Tennessee Orange"

"Wait in the Truck"

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Light On In The Kitchen" – Ashley McBryde

"Memory Lane" – Old Dominion

"Need A Favor" – Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know" – Jordan Davis

WINNER "Wait in the Truck" – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Old Dominion

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Save Me" – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)" – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

"Thank God" – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

WINNER: "Wait in the Truck" – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)