/Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur, film to release as per schedule

The Delhi High Court has given a green signal to the release of the movie 120 Bahadur, which features Farhan Akhtar in the lead. The film will release in theatres on November 21, as per the schedule. The court disposed of a plea challenging its CBFC certification on the ground that it distorts historical facts.

Delhi High Court dismisses plea against 120 Bahadur release

The High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against the film’s release and noted that it was too late to change the name and release date of the film. The court stated that the imakers had mentioned the names of all the soldiers at the end of the movie in the form of a special tribute.

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain disposed of the petition after the counsel for the petitioner said it is acceptable if the title of the film is not changed and all the names are added at the end of the movie.

“However, since there is some ambiguity as to whether names of all the 120 soldiers have been mentioned or not, it is directed that the film is permitted to be released in theatres as it is on Friday across the country,” the bench said.

It added that the petitioners may watch the movie and see the names of 120 soldiers who have featured in the film, and if any change or correction is required, it should be done on over-the-top (OTT) release.

"It is made clear that even for the OTT release, only the names of the soldiers along with the proper regiment will be mentioned," the bench said.

What was the plea?

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a charitable trust, its trustee, and family members of many soldiers who died in the Battle of Rezang La on which the film is based. The PIL challenged the CBFC certificate given to the film and alleged it distorted historical facts, thus demanding a change in the film's name and its release date to be pushed.

On Wednesday morning, the plea was listed before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which did not assemble and the matter was posted for hearing on November 26.

When the matter was called in the morning, no one appeared on behalf of the petitioners. However, looking at the urgency as the movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, the petitioner's counsel later got it listed before another bench for today itself.

About 120 Bahadur

The movie portrays the life of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was conferred the Param Vir Chakra for bravery in the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 21.

The company, composed predominantly of (113) Ahir (Yadav) soldiers from Rewari and adjoining regions, defended the Rezang La Pass - the first line of defence of the Chushul airfield with unparalleled courage and devotion to duty.

The petitioners challenged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate and impending release of the film, which, it alleged, purports to depict the battle but distorts historical truth by singularly glorifying Major Shaitan Singh as a lone protagonist under the fictionalised name 'Bhati'.

It said the film erases the collective identity, regimental pride and contribution of the Ahir soldiers who fought and fell beside Major Shaitan Singh.

120 Bahadur stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitaan Singh. Directed by Rajnees ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film will now release on November 21, as scheduled.