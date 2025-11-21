LOGIN
Called 'dumbhead,' now Miss Universe: Full story behind Fatima Bosch’s controversy

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 14:49 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 14:49 IST

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch is the 74th Miss Universe. For the unversed, she took the headlines after she was publicly humiliated by the Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil, who publicly berated Miss Mexico and called her a “dumbhead.”

The Full Story Behind Fatima Bosch's Controversy
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The Full Story Behind Fatima Bosch’s Controversy

The world has the new Miss Universe 2025, and it's Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch. At the grand ceremony of the 74th edition of Miss Universe, Bosch was announced as the winner of the coveted prize.

Thailand's Praveenar Singh, Venezuela's Stephany Abasali, Philippines' Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, and Cote d'Ivoire's Olivia Yace were first, second, third, and fourth runners-up, respectively.

From viral outburst to victory
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

From viral outburst to victory

Defeating over 100 contestants, Mexico’s Fátima Bosch bagged the 74th Miss Universe title, days after she was berated by a Thai pageant director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, which stirred a huge controversy.

Miss Universe Host Publicly Berates Ms Mexico
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Miss Universe Host Publicly Miss Universe Host Publicly Berates Ms MexicoBerates Ms Mexico

Weeks before the finale and being named Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch made headlines after the pageant director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, yelled at her in front of all the other participants during a live session in the pre-pageant ceremony.

Itsaragrisil’s behaviour sparked major controversy, bringing the pageant under criticism.

Called a "dumbhead,'' now Miss Universe:
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Called a “dumbhead,'' now Miss Universe:

Now Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch, has won the hearts of the judges not for her beauty, but for her confidence and the sharp answer she gave on how she would help women and young girls.

But weeks before her answer won hearts, she was called a ‘dumbhead’ by the director of the event.

In one of the clips that went viral shows Itsaragrisil is yelling at Bosch, saying,''If you follow the order from your national director, you are a dumbhead,” Itsaragrisil said.

The shocking moment was livestreamed on the Miss Universe social media handles.

Miss Universe executive apologised and broke down in tears
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Miss Universe executive apologised and broke down in tears

After facing significant backlash and a massive uproar on social media, Itsaragrisil broke down in tears during a press conference as he issued a public apology.

Denying calling Bosch a “dumbhead," he said, “I want to apologise to everyone. I had no idea how big this issue would become," he said, wiping away tears.

MUO President Raul Rocha also slammed Nawat's action, saying that he had "forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host".

