/BTS’ Jin announces debut concert film RUNSEOKJIN_EP, check when it will release in theatres

As a surprise to millions of fans, BTS' Jin has announced his first solo concert film RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR THE MOVIE, in theatres worldwide on December 27 and 28, via Trafalgar Releasing. The film will be available in 2D, ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX formats across approximately 1,800 theatres in 70 countries, offering a dynamic, multisensory cinematic experience.

Capturing Jin’s first solo tour, ‘#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR,’ the film traces his journey across 10 cities and 20 performances—from Goyang to Japan, the U.S., Europe, and back to Incheon.

Inspired by Jin’s beloved variety content series ‘Run Jin’ on BTS’ official YouTube channel, the tour reimagines its concept into a journey that represents Jin “running” to reach ARMY (BTS’ official fandom) around the globe, guided by his heartfelt message: “Dojeon! (Challenge!) Until the day I meet every ARMY.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With “challenge” as its central theme, Jin brings his signature energy to the stage by completing five interactive missions with ARMY through music, games, and humour. The film presents a vivid portrait of Jin’s artistry by blending sincerity, wit, and spontaneity.

The setlist unfolds as a panorama of sound and emotion, including live-band performances from his solo albums Happy and Echo, as well as a special medley of BTS tracks such as “Dynamite” and “Butter.”

Through striking cinematography and immersive sound design, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE recreates the electrifying energy of his shows, bringing Jin’s dynamic performances to life on the big screen.

The screening also features exclusive bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage offering a glimpse into tour preparations, and a special “Sing Along Game” segment featuring a karaoke version of “Super Tuna,” inviting fans around the world to sing and celebrate together.