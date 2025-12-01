/Palaash Muchhal's first appearance amid controversy surrounding his wedding with Smriti Mandhana | Watch

Music composer Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding, which was supposed to happen in November, had to be postponed due to a medical emergency in which Smriti's father had to be rushed to the hospital due to heart-related issues. However, controversy erupted in which fingers were pointed at Palaash for cheating on the cricketer. Amid all of this, Palaash was spotted suddenly, and the video has been going viral on social media.

Palaash Muchhal spotted at the airport; netizens' reaction

Palaash Mucchal was spotted at Mumbai airport. He was sporting an all-black outfit. Soon after the video went viral, many took to the comment section to share their views.

One user wrote, "Had he married, the life of Mandhana would have been different." Another user wrote, "Palaash=Naughty Boy." "Post split", wrote the third user.

Initially, the music composer and the cricketer were going to get married on November 23 in Sangli, but it was postponed due to Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana's, sudden health scare. But recently, the narrative changed after rumours spread that Muchhal allegedly "cheated" on the cricketer.

All about the controversy surrounding Palaash Mucchal and his wedding postponement with Smriti Mandhana

The controversy erupted when a woman named Mary D'Costa shared screengrabs of her chat allegedly with Palaash on her Instagram stories. The screenshots of the IG chat show the girl is having a chat, allegedly with Palaash, who is inviting her for a swim and is talking about the long-distance relationship status. In the chat, Palaash allegedly shares how he only meets Mandhana once in a few months, and it's hectic for him to be on her tours.

Ignoring questions about his relationship, Palash allegedly got flirty with a woman, asking her for a swim and spa at Mumbai's Versova beach around 5 am. As expected, screenshots of the chat have gone viral, with netizens slamming Palash for allegedly cheating on Smriti Mandhana.

However, the girl, who allegedly shared the screenshot, has deleted the post. His family has so far

dismissed speculations and rumours and stated that the composer himself had fallen ill shortly after Smriti's father was hospitalised, prompting the family to take him back to Mumbai for medical attention.

Expressing anger over Palaash's alleged chat with the women, one user wrote, "Palash Muchhal cheated on Smriti Mandhana. Yes, it's f**king true; these are screenshots of him DMing a girl on Instagram. That girl exposed him right after this wedding fiasco. Going by these screenshots, it's very clear what a scumbag & cheater of a person he is!!