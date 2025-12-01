/South Korean actor Lee Jun Ho to star in show Cashero post Typhoon Family; release date announced

South Korean actor Lee Jun Ho is on a roll! The idol who recently made everyone swoon with his acting skills and chemistry with the female lead in the show Typhoon Family is all set to return to the show named Cashero. The show, which will premiere on streaming giant Netflix, confirmed the release date along with a teaser poster and teaser trailer.

Cashero teaser and release date confirmed; netizens' reaction.

Cashero is a reality-based story about Sang Woong, a salaried worker struggling with wedding money and housing prices, who gains the ability to grow stronger in proportion to the amount of money he holds and who wavers between living expenses and superpowers. The makers even teased the audience with the poster.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The teaser of the show begins by showing that Sang Woong gains strength in proportion to the money he holds, but the power makes the money disappear as he prepares to marry his fiancée, Minsuk. As his money vanishes, the more he uses his power, Sang Woong sees his empty wallet and compares it not to a great power but to gochujang and super gochujang and flies and fruit flies.

Despite Minsuk's warning not to use his power, situations arise that force Sang Woong to keep using it, and the appearance of another superpowered person, the lawyer, Band Eun Mi, and the presence of Jonathan and Joana, who target superpowered people, raise expectations for the unfolding story.

Also Read: Hollywood veteran actress Judi Dench reveals about her worsening vision

Soon after the teaser was dropped, fans took to the comment section to share their views. One user wrote, "Lee Jun Ho, what an amazing actor you are! Seated." Another user wrote, "Okay, reserved my seat and set a reminder. Keep them coming, Lee Junho, because you keep knocking them out of the park one after another." "Finally!! “I really was waiting for this Kdrama; I'm so excited to see Jun Ho,” wrote the third user.

All about Cashero

Cashero is a South Korean television series directed by Lee Chang-min and written by Lee Jae-in and Jeon Chan-ho. Apart from Lee Jun Ho, the show stars Kim Hye Jun, Kim Byung Chul, and Kim Hyang Gi in pivotal roles.