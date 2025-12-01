/Hollywood veteran actress Judi Dench reveals about her worsening vision: 'I can't recognise anybody...'

One of Britain's greatest actresses, Judi Dench, is known for her versatile roles on stage and screen. The veteran Hollywood actress has been part of films including Quantum of Solace, GoldenEye, and Casino Royale, among others. Reportedly, she has revealed that her vision has been causing vision loss for quite some time. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Judi Dench's revelation about her health

As per the report of ITV News, Judi Dench spoke candidly about her vision and how it has been affecting her day-to-day activities and interactions. She stated, "You don't see me on camera because I can't see. I've got, you know, that thing." She was joined by fellow actor Ian McKellen.

She added, "Yes, and I can see your outline, and I know you so well. But I cannot recognise anybody now.... I can't see the television; I can't see to read." McKellen later joked, “But do you go up to total strangers and say, ‘Lovely to see you again?'” Dench laughed in response, admitting, “Sometimes.”

As per a report of The Daily Mirror, in early 2012, Dench had discussed her macular degeneration, with one eye "dry" and the other "wet", for which she has been treated with injections into the eye. She also stated that she needed someone to read scripts to her. In 2024, it was reported that Dench's eyesight had deteriorated to the point where she was effectively retired from acting.

All about Judi Dench

Judi Dench made her professional debut in 1957 with the Old Vic Company. Over the following few years, she performed in several of Shakespeare's plays, in such roles as Ophelia in Hamlet, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, and Lady Macbeth in Macbeth. Dench established herself as one of the most significant British theatre performers, working for the National Theatre Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Dench received critical acclaim for her work on television during this period, including her starring roles in the two romantic comedy series A Fine Romance (1981–1984) and As Time Goes By (1992–2005).