Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /MAMA 2025: CORTIS member Martin creates music on stage, video goes viral | Watch

MAMA 2025: CORTIS member Martin creates music on stage, video goes viral | Watch

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 30, 2025, 15:39 IST | Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 15:48 IST
MAMA 2025: CORTIS member Martin creates music on stage, video goes viral | Watch

CORTIS Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

K-pop boy group CORTIS recently performed at this year's MAMA Awards in Hong Kong. However, member Martin's creating music live on stage left everyone awestruck. The video has since then gone viral on social media.

The 2025 MAMA Awards took place on November 28 and 29 at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. The whole arena was filled with many performances delivered by the idols. However, one performance that stood out in the event was Big Hit Music's newest boy group, CORTIS. One of the members, Martin, has become the topic of discussion on social media for having immense talent after creating live music on stage before the performance.

Netizens' reaction to Martin and CORTIS' overall performance at MAMA

During the event, instead of taking usual dance breaks or playing, one of the members, Martin, took a unique approach and gave a sweet surprise to the audience. He composed live music in front of the audience, which left many speechless. Many are praised for the immense talent they all have.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The opening performance was then followed by their popular track GO! along with a beat which Martin had constructed on stage and something which fans hadn't heard. One user wrote, "Undoubtedly the most well-rounded leader in K-pop." Another user wrote, "I've been into K-pop for 7 years, and I swear I've never seen a pre-debut group with such an aura as this one." “They literally turned MAMA into their own concert,” wrote the third user.

Trending Stories

For the unversed, Martin has reportedly stated that he contributed to other tracks that include ILLIT's 'Magnetic', TXT's 'Deja Vu', et cetera". He also mentioned working on his group's own album, Color Outside the Lines, and particularly the song 'Lullaby', among others.

All about CORTIS

CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The group consists of five members: Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, among others.

This is the newest pop band introduced to the audience after a gap of six years since TXT and twelve years since BTS made their debut.

It is a group of self-driven creatives who are raw and authentic in everything they create, from music and choreography to video content. All five members, who are teens, draw from personal stories to showcase their creativity across songwriting, composition, performance, and videography.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics