/Tom Stoppard, best known for Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love, dies at 88

Renowned English playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard, who has worked for films, radio, stage, and television but is mostly known for his plays, has reportedly passed away at the age of 88. According to reports, he died at his home in England. His agency issued a statement.

Tom Stoppard's agency issues statement about his death; condolences and tributes pour in

Reportedly, in a statement, United Agents said, "He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language. It was an honour to work with Tom and to know him."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger paid tribute to Tom Stoppard on X. He wrote, “He had a dazzling wit and loved classical and popular music alike, which often featured in his huge body of work,” said Jagger, who produced the 2001 film Enigma, with a screenplay by Stoppard. “He was amusing and quietly sardonic. A friend and companion, and I will always miss him.”

An X user wrote, "I don’t think writers are sacred, but words are. They deserve respect. If you get the right ones in the right order, you can nudge the world a little or make a poem that children will speak for you when you’re dead. — Tom Stoppard."

All about Tom Stoppard

Born in Czechoslovakia, Stoppard left as a Jewish child refugee, fleeing imminent Nazi occupation. He settled with his family in England after the war, in 1946, having spent the previous three years (1943–1946) in a boarding school in Darjeeling in the Indian Himalayas. After being educated at schools in Nottingham and Yorkshire, Stoppard became a journalist, a drama critic and then, in 1960, a playwright.

Tom Stoppard has his work cover the themes of human rights, censorship, and political freedom, often delving into the deeper philosophical bases of society. Stoppard was a playwright of the National Theatre and one of the most internationally performed dramatists of his generation.

He was knighted for his contribution to theatre by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 and awarded the Order of Merit in 2000.