/Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: How much did Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer earn on day 3?

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein premiered on big screens on November 28, much to the excitement of the fans. The action-romance film marks their first collaboration, and fans are loving their chemistry. With this, the movie is showcasing growth each day. Let's delve into knowing how much the film earned on day three.

Box office report of Tere Ishk Mein on day 3

According to a report by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned around Rs 18.75 crore on the third day in India. On the first day, it earned Rs 16 crore, while on the second day, it earned Rs 17 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 51.75 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 32.82% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (52.25%), followed by Pune (37.75%), Bengaluru (37%), and Hyderabad (35.30%).

About Tere Ishk Mein

Audiences and social media users have praised the plotline, chemistry, and performances by Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. In the film Kriti Sanon plays the role of Mukti, a free-spirited young woman, while Dhanush plays the role of Shankar, a fierce and unpredictable man.

Their romance faces a tragic turn when circumstances force them apart, leading Shankar down a path of heartbreak and revenge, culminating in a dramatic vow to set Delhi ablaze.