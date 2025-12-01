/Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: How much did Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer earn on day 3?

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by Aanand L. Rai, was released in cinemas on November 28. Read more to know how much the film earned on day three.
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein premiered on big screens on November 28, much to the excitement of the fans. The action-romance film marks their first collaboration, and fans are loving their chemistry. With this, the movie is showcasing growth each day. Let's delve into knowing how much the film earned on day three.
According to a report by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned around Rs 18.75 crore on the third day in India. On the first day, it earned Rs 16 crore, while on the second day, it earned Rs 17 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 51.75 crore.
Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 32.82% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (52.25%), followed by Pune (37.75%), Bengaluru (37%), and Hyderabad (35.30%).
Audiences and social media users have praised the plotline, chemistry, and performances by Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. In the film Kriti Sanon plays the role of Mukti, a free-spirited young woman, while Dhanush plays the role of Shankar, a fierce and unpredictable man.
Their romance faces a tragic turn when circumstances force them apart, leading Shankar down a path of heartbreak and revenge, culminating in a dramatic vow to set Delhi ablaze.
The film also features Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Chittaranjan Tripathy, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others. Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.