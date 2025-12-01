/Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna fan purchases ticket worth Rs 100,000 at auction in Germany

Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5. However, one fan in Germany has shelled out Rs 100,000 for the first ticket in an auction. Read to know more.
Telugu language fantasy film Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is just a week away from its release. The movie has already been creating buzz ever since with the plotline and the cast. The hype around the film is so much that a fan from Germany purchased a ticket at an auction. Let's delve into knowing more details.
The team of the film distributor in Germany, Taraka Rama Entertainments, announced via a social
media video that it had organised a first-ticket auction across five regions.
The company also noted that it had acquired the film's rights at a price they described as unprecedented for a Telugu release in the country.
The fan said, “No matter which country I am in, I’m a Balayya fan anywhere in the world. I feel like I’m experiencing the flavours of my village and Seema Andhra here. In Anandapuram, I celebrated Balakrishna’s film releases by putting up cutouts and banners. I feel like I am not missing out on anything here, either, now. As a Nandamuri family man, I feel proud to have bought this ticket.”
Akhanda 2 is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy action drama film directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment.
Also Read:
It is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and others. The music is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography handled by C Ramprasad. Akhanda 2 is scheduled to be released on 5 December 2025 in 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, PVR ICE, and EPIQ formats.