/Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna fan purchases ticket worth Rs 100,000 at auction in Germany

Telugu language fantasy film Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is just a week away from its release. The movie has already been creating buzz ever since with the plotline and the cast. The hype around the film is so much that a fan from Germany purchased a ticket at an auction. Let's delve into knowing more details.

NBK fan buys Akhanda 2 ticket worth Rs 100,000

The team of the film distributor in Germany, Taraka Rama Entertainments, announced via a social

Add WION as a Preferred Source

media video that it had organised a first-ticket auction across five regions.

The company also noted that it had acquired the film's rights at a price they described as unprecedented for a Telugu release in the country.

The fan said, “No matter which country I am in, I’m a Balayya fan anywhere in the world. I feel like I’m experiencing the flavours of my village and Seema Andhra here. In Anandapuram, I celebrated Balakrishna’s film releases by putting up cutouts and banners. I feel like I am not missing out on anything here, either, now. As a Nandamuri family man, I feel proud to have bought this ticket.”

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy action drama film directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment.

Also Read: