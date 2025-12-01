Have Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married?

Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru? If media reports are to be believed, the couple had an intimate ceremony on Monday.

According to a report in HT City, Samantha and Raj, who have been going steady for the last few years, got married at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early on Monday morning.

The couple have not confirmed the news or made it public so far.

According to reports, the ceremony was small-scale with only 30 guests in attendance. “Samantha wore a red saree for the wedding.”

Raj Nidimoru’s wife shares cryptic post

Speculation around the couple’s wedding began over the weekend. On Sunday, reports surfaced that the couple were opting for an early morning wedding ceremony.

Raj's ex-wife, Sshyamali De, had even taken to her Instagram stories, posting a cryptic quote, "Desperate people do desperate things", raising eyebrows all around.

The post came just days after she shared another cryptic post about 'past debts'. She wrote, "Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease."

According to reports, she and Raj divorced in 2022.

Murmurs about Raj and Samantha's growing closeness had emerged in early 2024; however, sources close to the couple have stated that they have been dating since 2023.

For the past year, Samantha has been casually sharing images with Raj on her social media accounts. Samantha had thrown caution to the wind, posting pictures with Raj on her social media accounts. During the perfume launch event last month, Samantha had shared a PDA filled photo with Raj- making their relationship Insta official.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. However, they separated four years after tying the knot. Naga Chaitanya later married actress Sobhita Dhulipala.