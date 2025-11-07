/Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just make her relationship with Raj Nidimoru Insta official?

Rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time now. While the two have no confirmed or denied the relationship, Samantha, in recent months, has shared glimpses of her time with Raj. In her latest Instagram post, the actor sort of soft-launched her relationship with the director as she shared a photo of the two hugging and posing.

Samantha makes it Insta official with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha shared a series of photos from an event where she launched her perfume brand Secret Alchemist. In one of the photos, Samantha was seen standing close to Raj, posing together for a photo. The photo had the two with their arms wrapped around each other.

In another picture, she was seen with other attendees of the event, as Raj stood behind her. Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in one of the pictures.

Samantha wrote in the caption, “Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins.”

She added, “I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning. @secret.alchemist.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s dating rumours

Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their dating rumours gained momentum after she frequently shared photos with him on her Instagram, fuelling speculation about their relationship. The two have been spotted together on vacation and at various events but have not openly confirmed their relationship.

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and others, is scheduled to release on November 21. The trailer was launched on Friday at an event in Mumbai.