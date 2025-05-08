Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a set of pictures on her Instagram, some of which featured filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, fuelling speculation that the two may be dating. Rumours about Samantha and Raj have been circulating for a few months now, and the post has only intensified fan speculation.

Instagram post sparks dating rumours

Raj Nidimoru is currently married to Shhyamali De, and Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, the couple announcing their separation in 2021. Samantha and Raj have worked together on the second season of The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny, and are now working together on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

New beginnings for Samantha’s production company

In her Instagram caption, Samantha wrote, “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures. #Subham releases on May 9th.”

Subham marks the first project from Samantha’s production company, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film is directed by Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Maringanti.

Samantha is also set to produce and star in another upcoming project titled Maa Inti Bangaram, an action film expected to go into production soon. Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda, known for Court and Om Bheem Bush, is reportedly part of the cast.

Join us for a fun ride with a film that’s all heart.#Subham In theatres May 9.https://t.co/QJHRDDQGfJ pic.twitter.com/4hyNrC20g2 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 27, 2025

