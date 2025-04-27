The first trailer for the upcoming Telugu horror comedy Shubam is out. The movie is the first production spearheaded by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's production company, Tralala Moving Pictures. Shubam is directed by Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Maringanti.

A Hilarious take on husbands and TV serials

The trailer focuses on a group of friends and their wives. Their everyday life takes a turn for the worse when a new TV series begins airing and possesses their wives for its duration. Things quickly start to unravel, and the husbands are forced to approach a tantric, played by Samantha, for help.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer is hilarious and explores the mentality of husbands who feel the need to control every aspect of their wives' lives, and takes a dig at the toxic and regressive nature of most Indian TV serials.

Join us for a fun ride with a film that’s all heart.#Subham In theatres May 9.https://t.co/QJHRDDQGfJ pic.twitter.com/4hyNrC20g2 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 27, 2025

Samantha's future projects

Samantha has another project that she is producing and starring in, Maa Inti Bangaram, an action movie that will go into production soon. Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda, known for his roles in movies like Court and Om Bheem Bush, is rumoured to be a part of the project.

Meet the cast of Shubam

As for Shubam, the cast of the movie includes Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Gavireddy Srinivas, Shalini Kondepudi, Harshith Malgireddy, and Shravani.

Shubam will be hitting the big screen on May 9, 2025.

