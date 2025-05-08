The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wants an investigation into Rishab Shetty after a junior artist drowned on the sets of Kantara: Chapter 1. MF Kapil tragically died while filming a river scene in the Souparnika River, Karnataka, on May 6.

AICWA demands action and FIR against Shetty

In their official statement, the AICWA has demanded an investigation into Kapil's death and an FIR be filed against Rishab Shetty. The official statement reads:

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior artist MF Kapil, aged 33, a resident of Moosarithara, Vaikom, Kerala, who lost his life on May 6, 2025, around 3:45 PM near Souparnika River, close to Kollur, Karnataka, during the shooting of the film Kantara 2 (Chapter-1)."

"According to the film’s producer and owner of the production house, Rishab Shetty, the cause of death has been stated as drowning while swimming in the river. An FIR has been registered at Kollur Police Station regarding this incident.”

Media Release

Date: May 8, 2025



Subject: AICWA Demands Impartial Investigation into the Tragic Death of Junior Artist MF Kapil on the Set of “Kantara 2 (Chapter-1)”



Mounting concerns over on-set safety

The AICWA also cited recent deaths on the sets of movies like Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Karthi's Sardar 2 and said that producers tend to downplay the incidents and demand financial compensation for the victim's family.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which grossed a whopping ₹450 crores ($52.5 million) worldwide. The movie is currently in its final filming schedule and is slated to release worldwide on October 2, 2025.

