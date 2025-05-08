Sonu Nigam's song from the upcoming Kannada movie Kuladalli Keelyavudo has been removed following backlash for his comments about the Kannada language during his recent Bengaluru concert. The producers of the movie have cut the song despite Sonu Nigam issuing an apology.

Backlash after Bengaluru concert comment

The controversy started during Sonu Nigam's concert at East Point College of Engineering and Technology when a student in the audience requested Nigam to perform a Kannada song. In response, he allegedly remarked, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada... this is exactly why the incident happened in Pahalgam," referring to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sonu Nigam apologises

The singer faced a lot of backlash online, and an FIR was filed against him in Bengaluru for linking the request to a terrorist attack. Sonu Nigam has since issued an apology and clarified his statements, saying, “Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always.”

Producers cut song in protest

But the producers of Kuladalli Keelyavudo released a statement at a press conference saying his song was cut: “There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But we are very upset by how he spoke about Kannada recently at a concert. We cannot tolerate the insult Sonu Nigam has done to Kannada, so we have removed the song.”

The removal of the song comes on the heels of recent reports that the singer also faces a possible ban from the Kannada film industry.

