Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger movie will be getting an official unrated release for ultra-violence, mature nudity, piss play, and a lot more. The movie is a reboot of the Toxic Avenger franchise and hits the big screen this August.

Advertisment

Also Read: Peacemaker: John Cena and his team are on the run in the new teaser for season 2

What is Toxic Avenger about?

The movie, which received a lot of praise from fans during a recent special screening, also got a new trailer. Dinklage will be playing the role of Winston Gooze, a janitor who transforms into the Toxic Avenger after a freak accident.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Challenge us and we will rise': Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and more share their support for Operation Sindoor

Wanna watch it unrated, uncensored, and bloody as hell?



Show the f*ck up in theaters for THE TOXIC AVENGER, out 8.29!#ImWithToxie pic.twitter.com/6OQLOn4YKF — The Toxic Avenger Movie (@ToxicAvenger) May 6, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: What is the Smurl Haunting? Find out the terrifying true story behind The Conjuring: Last Rites

Armed with a mop to fight polluters

Armed with his trusty mop, Gooze fights to stop all who pollute the environment. The film is written and directed by Macon Blair and will be the fifth entry in the franchise.

Peter Dinklage is joined by an impressive supporting cast, including Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

92% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.



100% Unrated.



200% Toxic.



Here's a bloody new look at THE TOXIC AVENGER, only in theaters on August 29, 2025! #ImWithToxie pic.twitter.com/JtswfmocDE — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) May 1, 2025

Toxic Avenger is set to hit the big screen on 24 August 2025.

Also Read: 'We have a plan': Daredevil Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio shares exciting update on season 3