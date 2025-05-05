Popular singer Sonu Nigam has found himself in a new controversy after he made some shocking comments on language divide in India while performing at a concert a week ago. Sonu Nigam in a video was seen chiding a group of concert attendees who asked him to sing songs in Kannada.

Sonu Nigam language row

Reports suggest that the Kannada film industry is planning to ban the singer and distance themselves from him.

Reports suggest that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is holding a meeting in Bengaluru on May 5. The event will see people from the Music Directors Association, Directors Association, and Producers Association, among others attend. They will discuss 'the possibility of refraining from engaging Sonu Nigam for Kannada movies in future projects'.

Prominent Kannada composers Sadhu Kokila, Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, and Dharma Vish are expected to attend the meeting.

What happened at the concert

During a live concert on April 25 at a college in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada. Frustrated by the repeated shouts of "Kannada, Kannada," the singer responded sharply and said that this “linguistic divide” is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam.

Following this, an FIR was filed against the actor at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

Sonu later released a video clarifying his statement. Taking to his Instagram, he said he was "threatened" by a small group of boys to sing in Kannada at the event. He also urged people "not to generalise" or hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few.