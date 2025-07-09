/Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cozy moment with Raj Nidimoru in the US

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her visit to Detroit, Michigan, where she attended the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) event. However, what truly captured fans’ attention was the presence of her rumoured beau, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. His appearance in several of the photos has reignited speculation about their relationship. In one picture, Raj is seen walking with his arm affectionately around Samantha. Another picture shows the two sitting together at a restaurant, enjoying a meal with friends. The warm and candid moments have sparked a wave of curiosity online, with fans wondering if the duo is ready to make their relationship official.

Past relationships and recent collaborations

Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, with whom he shares a daughter. Samantha, on the other hand, divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021. The two worked together on Prime Video’s Citadel spinoff Honey Bunny and are currently collaborating on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a fantasy series for Netflix directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The show’s ensemble cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Samantha’s expanding career

Samantha is also set to star in Maa Inti Bangaram, an action film that will begin production soon. Actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda, known for his roles in Court and Om Bheem Bush, is reportedly part of the cast.

She recently launched her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures, which debuted with the horror-comedy film Subham. The film received praise from both critics and audiences. Speaking about her vision for the company, Samantha shared, “Under Tralala Productions, I want to be very careful about every aspect. I believe in equal skill, equal remuneration, and equal experience. As much as possible, I want to make sure that there is equal skill, equal pay and equal experience.”