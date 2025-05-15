Shhyamali De responds to viral photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
Published: May 15, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 13:29 IST
The internet is abuzz with speculation that The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru has been dating actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for several months.
Raj Nidimoru got married to Shhyamali De in 2015, and according to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple divorced in 2022. Samantha, who was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, announced their separation in 2021. She and Raj have worked together on the second season of The Family Man, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and are currently collaborating on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.
According to the report by Hindustan Times, Raj’s wife, Shhyamali De, responded to the circulating photo and rumours through an Instagram story. She wrote, “I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today.”