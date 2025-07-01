/Pushpa's Oo Antava copied by Turkish singer Atyiye? Composer Devi Sri Prasad plans to take legal action

Pushpa hit track Oo Antava became a raging hit after it was released in 2021. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. Their chemistry and their hook step became viral overnight. Apart from the Telugu version, the song was later released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, due to its popularity. After the cultural phenomenon, the song has stirred up an international controversy, and DSP has accused Turkish singer Atiye of copying the hit track.

Devi Sri Prasad expresses disappointment over the Oo Antava song being plagiarized by a Turkish singer

Devi Sri Prasad spoke about how a Turkish Singer has copied the Oo Antava song from Pushpa. He said, "Many people enjoyed Oo Antava in various ways, but now I've come to know that it has been copied into Turkish. There are many similarities in singer Atiye's version. One has to call it a plain copy".

He further said, "I'm thinking about filing a case against them. But I'm also proud. This just shows the international appeal of our music. A X user had earlier shared a clip from the Turkish song and wrote in the caption, "Turkish singers have a history of rehashing songs from India. This one, released in 2024, rehashed Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa (2021) by our own @ThisIsDSP. By the way, this is not sampling. Turkish song details: Singer: Atiye Song: Anlayana."

Although netizens had figured out and spammed the Turkish music video with comments. One user wrote, "Ey, it's a copy of an Indian song...Oo Antava by Devi Sri Prasad". Another user wrote, "This is a tune from India, #tollywood #DSPmusic. Copyy". "Oo antava maama oo antava maama. Pushpa the rise", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the Turkish song Anlayana was released by Atiye in 2024. It was composed by ReyGy.

About the song Oo Antava

The Telugu-language single was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with lyrics written by Chandrabose, and recorded by Indravathi Chauhan. It was released on 10 December 2021 by Aditya Music as the fifth single from the soundtrack album of the film Pushpa: The Rise. A lyrical video of the single was initially released on YouTube, followed by the full video song featuring film visuals on 7 January 2022.