"Live life king size!" This truly explains the luxurious lifestyle that celebrities live. With net worths in the crores, actors live a life of opulence that millions can only dream of. From owning watches worth crores to expensive cars and luxury properties, their wealth knows no bounds. But did you know that some stars even own private jets? Yes, jets are only used by them and their families for travel. What a luxury. right? In this article, we take a look at South Indian celebrities who own private jets.



Check the list:



Allu Arjun



Allu Arjun, a global superstar, enjoys a massive fan following across the country. Popularly known as Pushpa Raj, he has been dominating the screen with back-to-back hits. Hailing from the Konidela-Allu family, one of the richest families in the Telugu film industry and India, Allu Arjun owns a luxurious private jet.

Ram Charan



Ram Charan, son of veteran Telugu star Chiranjeevi, is one of Tollywood’s most beloved actors. Born into fortune, the actor owns a private charter. According to reports, his wife, Upasana Konidela, co-owns the jet. For the unversed, Ram Charan was also the owner of the Hyderabad-based airline TruJet.

Rajinikanth



The Thalaiva! Rajinikanth, a superstar of Tamil cinema and one of India’s highest-earning actors. With a career spanning decades, he has amassed a fortune and owns a private jet used for both professional and personal purposes.

Nayanthara



Nayanthara, the 'Lady Superstar' of South Indian cinema, has carved a niche with her prolific performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Reports estimate her net worth at Rs 200 crore, and she leads an ultra-luxurious lifestyle, including owning a private jet.

Mahesh Babu