/Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's mythological epic falls prey to piracy, actor issues statement

Magnum opus Kannappa, featuring Vishnu Manchu in the key role, was released in cinemas on June 27 after several challenges and delays. Since then, the film has been receiving positive reviews globally upon its release. However, the star-studded movie has fallen prey to piracy just days after its release. Vishnu Manchu soon took to social media and stated regarding the same.

Vishnu Manchu informs about Kannappa's piracy, fans react

Vishnu Manchu took to his official X handle and wrote, "Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support the cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev".

Soon, fans took to the comment section to assure the actor that hopefully, the culprit would be found soon. One user wrote, "This should not happen. Someone's hard work will be destroyed, please don't do it". Another user wrote, "Yeah, we will watch it in the theatre and then OTT, if it releases". "Privacy should be tackled, especially those who can afford to watch it; they should watch it after paying, a huge amount is invested in building any project", wrote the third user.

Kannappa's box office report

According to the Sacnilk report, on the third day, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore. The mythological epic film minted Rs 7 crore on the second day, which is less compared to the first day (Rs 9.35 crore). The film's total collection now stands at Rs 23.75 crore.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa has a reported budget of ₹150 crore ($17.2 million). The film boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others.