/‘School dropout’ Kamal Haasan admits he feels proud of landing a ‘government job’ after being sworn in Rajya Sabha

Kamal Haasan was sworn in as an MP in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. The veteran actor has revealed that how he was incredibly proud of himself to be inducted as an MP and wanted to call up his mother to tell her that he got a government job. Haasan spoke candidly about cinema and politics in a session at the Hortus Art and Literature Festival in Kerala. The session had him and actress Manju Warrier sharing their experience of working in cinema.

‘I was a school dropout’

The veteran actor was asked to describe his feelings when he became a Rajya Sabha MP. The actor revealed that he remembered his parents, D Srinivasan Iyengar and Rajalakshmi, in that moment. “I went, and when I signed, the first thing that came to mind was my father and mother. I was a school dropout, and my mother would always tell me that if I had at least passed the SSLC exam, I would’ve gotten a government job in the railways,” he said.

Haasan then said that he had finally achieved his mother’s dream at the age of 71 and he was so proud of himself. The actor wanted to call her to tell her about it. “But when I walked in after 70, I walked, and I signed, and they gave me my daily expenses. And suddenly, I wanted to call my mother or somebody and say, "I’m in a government job." That’s how proud I feel,” added Kamal. The actor also mentioned that he is proud to serve people, just as he has always wanted.

The actor also spoke about his political ideology at the event, stating that he was centrist and calling casteism his biggest enemy in politics.

He claimed that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, also backs subjects he believes in ideologically.

