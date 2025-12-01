/Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his political enemy, reveals why he won’t advise his ‘brother’

Kamal Haasan has addressed questions about his political journey and actor Vijay’s growing influence in politics. Vijay has recently launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, which has been gaining popularity. Haasan spoke about political rivalry between the two actors and the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections during a panel discussion at the Hortus Art and Literature Festival in Kerala.

Kamal Haasan’s biggest enemy in politics

The veteran was asked to name his party, MNM’s principal political opponent, since TVK has clearly challenged the ruling party, DMK. Kamal responded that his party’s focus is aimed at deeper issues.

“My enemy is bigger than what most parties would dare to identify. My enemy, direct enemy…I’ll go for the kill, is casteism. Why use a violent word like kill? Because casteism is very, very violent. It has to be dealt with deliberately, quickly, and as soon as possible. That is my enemy, I have chosen my enemy, it’s a big enemy."

No political advice to Vijay

Kamal was asked if he wished to guide or give advice to Vijay, considering Kamal’s MNM entered politics in 2018 and while Vijay’s party, TVK, was formed only this year.

The veteran actor said that it was not the right moment to counsel Vijay. “I am not in a position to give advice. I never took advice because it never came to me at the right moment. Maybe it’s not the right moment to advise my brother. Experience is a better teacher than any of us because we have a bias; experience doesn’t. It just comes, gives you what you deserve to learn."

