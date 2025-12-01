/OTT Releases this week (1-7 Dec 2025): The Bad Guys 2, Surely Tomorrow, Stephen: Watch 11 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

The upcoming week from 1- 7 December, 2025 presents a wide range of OTT lineup with a mix of thrilling stories, heartfelt emotions and dark, gripping storylines. All the streaming platforms are filling up their catalogue list with amazing new movies and TV shows like romantic K-Drama, Surely Tomorrow, and edge-of-the-seat thriller, Stephen. Definitely, this holiday season is set to be memorable, as many significant digital releases are geared up to provide exceptional entertainment on your way.

11 new movies and TV shows on OTT platforms

Take a look at the list of new movies and web series getting ready to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

Playing Gracie Darling

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 1, 2025

The drama revolves around Joni's best friend, Gracie, who mysteriously disappeared at the age of 14 during a séance, which affected Joni as she got really scared. The drastic turn comes when, 27 years later, another girl vanished, which led Joni to unveil the truth behind the situation.

The Bad Guys 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 1, 2025

An American animated heist-comedy film centres on a pack of professional criminals, Mr Wolf, Mr Snake, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark, and Ms Tarantula, who are on the verge of becoming good. However, their world is shaken when they are dragged into a high-stakes heist masterminded by a new team of delinquents.

Stephen

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5, 2025

A gripping Tamil thriller follows a serial killer who is investigated by a psychiatrist. As the psychiatrist digs deeper into his case, he starts to know whether the killer is guilty or if he is merely a pawn in a more complex and sinister game.

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Release Date: December 5, 2025

A Tamil suspense thriller that revolves around Bhaskar, a police officer. He is struggling in his life for a loan for a young boy's urgent neurological surgery. But the plot of the story takes a dark turn when a young girl named Mercy goes missing.

Killing Eve

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 2, 2025

A gripping thriller drama tells the story of Eve being recruited by an intelligence agency, which puts her in the direct path of Villanelle, an assassin. Though the plot twists when the main motive of the intelligence agency comes out.

Troll 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 1, 2025

Two dangerous new trolls come to life and cause havoc across Norway. Then, adventurers Nora, along with Andreas and Captain Kris, and newcomer Marion, are thrown into their most risky mission.

My Secret Santa

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 3, 2025

The movie follows a single mom who is in need to start her life while getting a new job. However, a ski resort needs a Santa. Therefore, disguised Taylor gets a job at a ski resort to fund her daughter's expensive snowboarding lessons.

The Girlfriend

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the romance-dramatic movie, which follows a young woman who explores love, compatibility, and self-discovery during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth.

Matt Rife: Unwrapped: A Christmas Crowd Work Special

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 2, 2025

A holiday-themed comedy series that revolves around Matt Rife performing crowd work. The show explores the collection of Ride's humorous interactions and jokes created on the spot during a Christmas-themed show.

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 6, 2025

The story centres on a toy company's sneaky director who kidnaps Santa. Then, the mission of saving the holiday from being ruined while rescuing Santa is taken up by a duo of a father and a son.

Surely Tomorrow

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 6, 2025

A romantic K-Drama starring Won Ji-an and Park Seo-jun. The TV show explores the tragic lives of a couple who first fell in love in their early twenties, broke up, and later reunited in their late twenties. But the story takes a turn when they get separated again.