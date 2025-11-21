LOGIN
Friday OTT Releases (November 21, 2025): Family Man S3, Homebound, Dining With The Kapoors- 6 new movies and web shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 07:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 07:08 IST

This Friday, get ready for a wave of new releases on OTT platforms. Take a look at the list of titles filling up the categories with high-stakes actions, emotional dramas, and suspense thrillers. 

Friday OTT Releases
Friday OTT Releases

On Friday, 21 November 2025, multiple new releases in different genres are set to entertain audiences. From the new season of the critically acclaimed The Family Man to the thriller The Bengal Files, the movies and shows set to release will definitely take viewers on a journey filled with drama, suspense, and unforgettable storytelling. Let's dive into the list.

The Family Man Season-3
The Family Man Season-3

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in this highly anticipated season, where he faces off against Jaideep Ahlawat. In this installment, Tiwari once again goes to great lengths to protect his country while trying to balance his work and home life.

Dining with the Kapoors
Dining with the Kapoors

Where to watch: Netflix

A new celebrity-studded drama brings the whole Kapoor family together for an annual lunch. Packed with fun-filled moments, family bonds, and playful events, the show brings together Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and many more for an unforgettable Kapoor family reunion celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.

Homebound
Homebound

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the emotional drama stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. It follows Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter and his childhood friend Chandan, played by Vishal Jethwa. They grew up together in a small village and shared the same dream of becoming police officers.

Train Dreams
Train Dreams

Where to watch: Netflix

Joel Edgerton stars as Robert Grainier, a railroad worker whose life is shattered after he loses his wife and daughter in a devastating forest fire. Deepened in his grief, he decided to work in the forest for the rest of his life and start building a new life for himself.

The Death of Bunny Munro
The Death of Bunny Munro

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Starring Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé, this comedy series is based on Nick Cave’s novel. It follows Bunny Munro, a door-to-door salesman who sells beauty products and struggles with his sex addiction.

The Bengal Files
The Bengal Files

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the gripping thriller is set in early 1946 and revolves around Shiva Aloke Pandit, a criminal investigator who is on a mission to uncover corruption, communal violence, and violations of fundamental rights.

