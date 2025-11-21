Friday OTT Releases (November 21, 2025): Family Man S3, Homebound, Dining With The Kapoors- 6 new movies and web shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

This Friday, get ready for a wave of new releases on OTT platforms. Take a look at the list of titles filling up the categories with high-stakes actions, emotional dramas, and suspense thrillers.
On Friday, 21 November 2025, multiple new releases in different genres are set to entertain audiences. From the new season of the critically acclaimed The Family Man to the thriller The Bengal Files, the movies and shows set to release will definitely take viewers on a journey filled with drama, suspense, and unforgettable storytelling. Let's dive into the list.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in this highly anticipated season, where he faces off against Jaideep Ahlawat. In this installment, Tiwari once again goes to great lengths to protect his country while trying to balance his work and home life.
Where to watch: Netflix
A new celebrity-studded drama brings the whole Kapoor family together for an annual lunch. Packed with fun-filled moments, family bonds, and playful events, the show brings together Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and many more for an unforgettable Kapoor family reunion celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the emotional drama stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. It follows Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter and his childhood friend Chandan, played by Vishal Jethwa. They grew up together in a small village and shared the same dream of becoming police officers.
Where to watch: Netflix
Joel Edgerton stars as Robert Grainier, a railroad worker whose life is shattered after he loses his wife and daughter in a devastating forest fire. Deepened in his grief, he decided to work in the forest for the rest of his life and start building a new life for himself.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Starring Matt Smith and Rafael Mathé, this comedy series is based on Nick Cave’s novel. It follows Bunny Munro, a door-to-door salesman who sells beauty products and struggles with his sex addiction.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the gripping thriller is set in early 1946 and revolves around Shiva Aloke Pandit, a criminal investigator who is on a mission to uncover corruption, communal violence, and violations of fundamental rights.