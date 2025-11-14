LOGIN
Friday OTT Releases (November 14, 2025): Jolly LLB 3 to Jurrasic World Rebirth- Watch these 5 new releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 11:29 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 11:43 IST

This Friday comes with a bunch of new releases that are set to hit the streaming platform. From animated movies to courtroom comedies and sci-fi adventures, this weekend, there's everything for everyone. Scroll to check. 

(Photograph: X)

This weekend will be full of entertainment as of some major theatrical hits are set to arrive on the OTT platforms, along with the new releases. From Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 to summer blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth, and the Malayalam horror-comedy series Inspection Bungalow, take a look at the list of new OTT releases.

Jurrasic World: Rebirth
(Photograph: X)

Jurrasic World: Rebirth

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Gareth James Edwards's action sci-fi that stars Jonathan Bailey, David Iacono and Scarlett Johansson embarks on a dino-world thrill ride, in which Zora Bennett, along with skilled operatives tasked to safeguard the genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind.

Dude
(Photograph: Netflix)

Dude

Where to watch: Netflix

A Tamil rom-com movie directed by Keerthiswaran stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, centres on two childhood friends, Agan and Kural, who are struggling with the surprising feelings and family pressure that comes as a threat to their relationship.

Jolly LLB 3
(Photograph: X)

Jolly LLB 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Akshay Kumar plays Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra, and Arshad Warsi plays Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi. The two advocates, Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, face each other in a battle in the courtroom, causing chaos with their remarkable tricks.

In Your Dreams
(Photograph: X)

In Your Dreams

Where to watch: Netflix

A comedy-adventure animated movie portrays Stevie and her little brother Elliot's journey. Both the brother-sister duo cross into a wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams on a mission to ask the Sandman to fulfil their wish for a perfect family.

Inspection Bungalow
(Photograph: X)

Inspection Bungalow

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

A Saiju SS's Malayalam horror comedy movie centres on a reluctant police Sub-Inspector named Vishnu. He is forced to shift his location to a government inspection bungalow. The movie takes its dramatic turn when the rumour reveals that it is a haunted house and is located in the remote village of Aravangad.

