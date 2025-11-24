/OTT Releases this week (24- 30 Nov 2025): Stranger Things 5, Jingle Bell Heist, Sunshine- Watch these 7 new releases on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

OTT platforms are going to be filled with some new movies and web shows, bringing drama, thrill, and suspense stories to you. From the most anticipated Stranger Things season 5 to Jingle Bell Heist, there's something for everyone.
In the upcoming week (24th to 30th November 2025), some exciting new releases are set to fill the catalogues of all the OTT platforms. There's something for every mood, whether for family entertainment or edge-of-the-seat suspense dramas. The upcoming week has a diverse lineup, which will definitely take you out of the boredom zone. So grab your snacks and pick your favourite from the list of new releases.
Release Date: 26th November
Where to watch: Netflix
The new season will definitely continue from Hawkins Gang, who fight off the ultimate monster, Vecna. In season 4, it is revealed that the monster is the ruler of the Upside Down and a mastermind who spread his terror of fear in the town of Hawkins.
Release Date: 24th November
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The show features Jabari Banks as Will. The story follows Will as he starts his new life by moving from West Philadelphia to live with his wealthy relatives. There, he struggles with his adjustment to a new life while facing complex relationships with his cousins, especially his preppy cousin Carlton.
Release Date: 26 November 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
A holiday rom-com centres on two desperate people, Sophia and Nick. Both make a plan to rob a posh London department store on Christmas Eve to get rich really fast. Things take a dramatic turn when they start to fall for each other while putting their heist in jeopardy.
Release Date: 25th November
Where to watch: Netflix
The show follows three friends who go on a trip to Kenya. The trip is a win-win through a lottery on New Journey to the West. It depicts their joyous adventures, playful banter, and the unexpected moments they witness while exploring the country.
Release Date: 26th November
Where to watch: Netflix
The film stars Maris Racal as Sunshine, a gymnast who has a dream of the Olympics. But her life turns upside down when she finds out that she is pregnant during the week of the national tryouts. She then struggles with the decision to pursue an illegal abortion.
Release Date: 28th November
Where to watch: Netflix
The story revolves around a single mother and her two daughters who arrive in Taipei. They decide to open a small noodle stall in the heart of a night market in the Taiwanese capital. The family faces ongoing challenges with the younger daughter, named I-Jing, who commonly uses her left hand, which is the devil's hand from her grandfather's perspective.
Release Date: 28th November
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Praneesh Vijayan, it is a Malayalam-language action comedy film. The story shows the life of a young couple, which takes an interesting turn when a macaw parrot enters their lives and shapes their relationship. The movie stars Sharaf U Dheen, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir.