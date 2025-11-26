/'I'm not the choreographer': Mary D'Costa issues statement amid Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding row

The wedding of India cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal has been surrounded by rumours ever since the event was unexpectedly postponed. The most talked-about speculation involves Mary D'Costa, with claims that her involvement led to the cancellation of the couple's wedding plans. The speculation escalated when screenshots of flirty conversations between Palash Muchhal and Mary D'Costa surfaced online. These images, which were allegedly shared by D'Costa on Reddit, quickly spread across various social media platforms.

In response to these circulating rumours, D'Costa took to Instagram to set the record straight. She clarified that the contact between her and Palash had been brief, lasting just a month from April 29 to May 30, 2025. She also emphasised that she never met Palash in person, nor did she have any kind of romantic involvement with him. D'Costa further explained that she had initially exposed the situation back in July, but the matter didn’t gain attention at the time. Additionally, she addressed confusion surrounding her identity, insisting that she was not a choreographer, nor was she the person Palash allegedly cheated with. D'Costa clarified that false assumptions were being made, which she wanted to correct.

"First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way. People have been asking, "Why speak about this now?" The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed," she wrote in a note shared on Instagram. "There's also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with. I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things," D’Costa's post added. “I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” her post read.

See the post below

What has happened so far?

The wedding, originally set for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, had been put on hold after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill and was hospitalised. However, things took a dramatic turn when Smriti deleted all the wedding-related posts from her Instagram account. This led to even more speculation, as her friends, including teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, also removed posts from the pre-wedding events.

Palash Muchhal, too, faced his own health scare and was hospitalised due to stress and exhaustion. Amidst all this drama, Smriti’s decision to erase traces of the wedding raised many questions about the couple’s future together.