/Palaash Muchhal discharged from hospital, wedding with Smriti Mandhana still on hold

Music composer Palaash Muchhal was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, three days after he was admitted, after he complained of difficulty in breathing and chest pain. Palaash is Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s fiancé. The pair were scheduled to marry on Sunday; however, the wedding was postponed indefinitely due to a medical emergency after Smriti’s father had to be rushed to the hospital due to heart-related issues.

Palaash was initially rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where he was set to marry Smriti on Sunday. He was later shifted to a facility in Mumbai.

A report on NDTV stated that the hospital management confirmed news of Palaash’s discharge.

A day earlier, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was also discharged from the hospital. There has been no word on Smriti and Palaash’s wedding which remains on hold even as rumours of Palaash cheating swirl on the internet.

Palaash cheated on Smriti Mandhana?

Even as both families dealt with a sudden health crisis, rumours on social media indicated that the wedding was put on hold after Smriti found Palaash cheating on her with a choreographer, the night before their wedding.

Screenshots of old flirty messages sent by Palaash to a girl while he was in a relationship with Smriti also surfaced online, fuelling the theories of cheating.

Speculations Around Palash Muchhal's Family

Soon after the postponement was announced, reports surfaced claiming that Palash Muchhal's family had flown back to Mumbai from Sangli, where the wedding was to take place. This fuelled growing speculation about the true reason behind the sudden change of plans.

His family has so far dismissed speculations and rumours and stated that the composer himself had fallen ill shortly after Smriti's father was hospitalised, prompting the family to take him back to Mumbai for medical attention.

She told Hindustan Times that Palash shares an extremely close bond with Shrinivas Mandhana and that the stress of the situation overwhelmed him. She said, "He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress."

Smriti Mandhana- Palaash Muchhal wedding postponed indefinitely

The wedding was being seen as one of the biggest events in sports, especially after Smriti’s World Cup win along with the Indian women’s cricket team. The couple had a gala Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony and were scheduled to get married on November 23.

However, the wedding was put on hold as hours before the ceremony, Smriti’s father had to be rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, addressed the media and explained that Shrinivas began feeling uneasy earlier in the day, and his condition rapidly worsened. To ensure his safety, the family decided to admit him to the hospital.

Tuhin said, "Then we decided not to take any risks. So, we called an ambulance and shifted him to the hospital. He is currently under observation. As Smriti is extremely close to her father, she has decided to indefinitely postpone her wedding until her father's health returns to normal."