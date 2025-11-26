/Smriti Mandhana’s father discharged from hospital, her wedding with Palash Muchhal still on hold

Indian women’s cricket team’s vice captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding was postponed hours before the ceremony on Sunday. While the family had announced that the wedding had been delayed indefinitely after Smriti’s father was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency, theories of Palash cheating on Smriti swirled on the internet. Now there is a new update in the story. Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has reportedly been discharged from the hospital. However, despite his improving health, the wedding plans remain on hold for now.

Smriti Mandhana’s father discharged

According to a report by India TV, Smriti's father, Shrinivas, was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 25 morning. He was hospitalised after he complained of heart attack-like symptoms on Sunday (November 23). Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 23. He was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Smriti's hometown and also the venue for her wedding.

“According to the hospital management, Shrinivas's condition is completely stable now and he is out of danger as well. The doctors also performed angiography, in which they didn't see any blockages, and that relieved the Mandhana family too,” read the report.

While the cricketer’s father has been discharged, there has been no update from either of the families about the wedding, which still remains postponed indefinitely.

A day after her father was admitted to the hospital, Smriti’s fiancé, Palash Muchhal too was rushed to the hospital in Sangli and later moved to a medical facility in Mumbai. Palash’s mother and sister, popular playback singer Palak Muchhal, were seen visiting the facility. It is not clear whether Palash is still in the hospital or has been discharged.

Palash Muchhal’s old flirty texts spark speculation of cheating

Meanwhile, users of Reddit and X have claimed that the wedding was postponed after Palash Muchhal was reportedly caught cheating the night before his wedding to Smriti.

Amid all the wild theories, and speculations, screenshots of an old chat of Palash with another woman went viral on social media. The chats reportedly indicate Palash asking the girl to meet while talking about his long-distance relationship with Smriti.

Meanwhile, Smriti has deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, raising eyebrows. The cricketer has reportedly unfollowed Palash on Instagram as well.