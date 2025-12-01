Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have garnered a lot of attention online due to their dating rumours. But several new reports suggest that the duo may tie the knot on Monday, December 1. The speculations began after the two were spotted together on several occasions, including at the World Pickleball League match, which was held in February. At the match, Raj Nidimoru was seen cheering Prabhu's team, Chennai Super Champs.

Though there has been no confirmation from either side, reports claim that the wedding may happen at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is not a new name in the film industry. He is a renowned filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer. Fans know him as one half of the acclaimed duo 'Raj & DK,' who have worked together for both big screen and OTT. Some of their best films include Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, and A Gentleman. Coming to web series, they have created fan favourites like The Family Man, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Farzi, and Guns & Gulaabs.

Raj Nidimoru's early life

Nidimoru was born on August 4, 1975, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and he studied engineering at SVU College of Engineering before moving to the US for further education. Interestingly, even DK shifted to filmmaking from a tech career. They made their directorial debut with 99 in 2009.

Also Read: Not Vijay but Kamal Haasan lists this as his biggest political enemy

Before being connected to Prabhu, Raj was married to Shhyamali De, who is also connected to the film industry. She has worked as an assistant director with several filmmakers, including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. She has also been a part of films like Rang De Basanti and Omkara. Reportedly, Raj and De got married in 2015 and separated in 2022.

Her recent cryptic post has also gained a lot of attention online. "Desperate people do desperate things," and fans are guessing that it's connected to wedding rumours.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's relationship timeline

The rumours began in 2024, and they intensified after the actress shared photos from her US trip that featured the filmmaker. Later, reports claimed that the couple were also looking for a house together, which was dismissed by Prabhu's manager. Then, at the pickleball event and temple visits, there were several public sightings that sparked conversation online.

As per the new reports, they will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in the presence of close friends and family. However, there has been no official confirmation until now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's past marriage