/Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh reveals his FIRST look from Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol starrer

The first look of Diljit Dosanjh from the highly anticipated movie, Border 2, is out. On Monday, the actor and singer posted his powerful avatar from the war drama, and fans can't get over it. Dressed in the Indian Air Force uniform, Dosanjh can be seen coming out of an airbase hangar. In the video, his badge reads NJS Sekhon, which is his character in the film.

Diljit Dosanjh first look

Taking to Instagram, the actor captioned the video, "Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain. #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026." Within no time, the video went viral, and with netizens applauding his look as a fighter pilot.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur reacts to rumours of dating Dhanush and Shreyas Iyer

Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2

In a newly released poster shared by the makers, Dosanjh can be seen sitting inside the cockpit of a fighter jet mid-combat. Bullets appear to be piercing through the glass as he showcases unwavering courage in the war.

Fans love his intense gaze in the Border 2 poster and are excited to witness the Indian Air Force’s role, alongside the Army, in the sequel.

Netizens flooded the comment section with admiration, calling Dosanjh “dashing,” “handsome,” and “vintage perfection.” One fan wrote, "Only watching this movie because of you, paji." While another said, “Sira, ghant, handsome hot - Diljit on fire!”

Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol in Border 2

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan's first look was also revealed in the movie, creating a buzz among the fans. He was seen in a rugged, battle-torn avatar, and the poster was shared with the caption, "Desh ka fauji, Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya." In August, Sunny Deol's poster was released, setting up a tone for the film. "Hindustan ke liye ladenge… phir ek baar," the caption read.

About Border 2

The sequel to J. P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war film is directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 stars Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & the T-Series in association with J.P. Films, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 is set to release on Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.

