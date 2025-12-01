Raj Nidimoru is a well-known Indian filmmaker. Together with partner Krishna DK, the pair is known for their sharp storytelling, humorous movies, and innovative ideas. Raj Nidimoru is in the news as he married Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday, 1st December 2025. Here, take a look at the list of movies and shows by Raj & DK that have captivated the imagination of the audience.