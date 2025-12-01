/OTT Release this month (December 2025): 16 Latest movies and web series from Bollywood to Hollywood releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other

The holiday month has started. December 2025 will be as enjoyable as a sip of that perfect steaming cup of hot chocolate this month, with many OTT releases coming to entertain you. From the highly acclaimed finale of Stranger Things to the most-watched comedy series, Emily in Paris, a wide variety of new releases are on the way. Check the compiled list below to mark your calendar and binge on these movies and TV shows accordingly.

Bollywood OTT Release this month

For all Bollywood fans, this month brings a variety of new movies and web shows to digital screens. Take a look at the lineup, which combines thrill and drama.

Mrs. Deshpande

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Starring the veteran Madhuri Dixit in the gripping thriller, which centres on a dangerous serial killer, Mrs Deshpande, who spent 25 years in jail for her crimes. Ultimately, after she appears as an ordinary woman, the police seek help from her for a new case which mirrors the methods of her original.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Directed by Honey Trehan, the spine-chilling movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Shweta Tripathi. The story follows a small-town cop named Jatil Yadav, who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member and unveil the truth behind the ruthless act.

Thamma

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 16, 2025

A horror-comedy movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It follows a paranormal love story between a journalist named Alok Goyal, who is rescued in a jungle by a mysterious woman named Tadaka. Later, the truth about Tadaka's personality opens up, which creates complications in their relationship.

Single Papa

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 12, 2025

The drama focuses on Kunal Khemu, who plays Gaurav Gahlot. After his divorce, he decides to adopt a baby, which shocks his family. His family embarks on a chaotic and confused journey as they try to navigate this new reality of Gaurav becoming a single parent.

Hollywood OTT Releases this month

Many new movies and shows from Hollywood are all geared up to be released. Check the list and pick your favourite to watch this holiday season.

The Bad Guys 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 1, 2025

An American animated heist-comedy film focuses on a pack of animals, including Mr Wolf, Mr Snake, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark, and Ms Tarantula, who are professional criminals. The time when they decide to become good, their world gets turned upside down when they are dragged into a high-stakes heist masterminded by a new team of delinquents.

My Secret Santa

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 3, 2025

A story of a single mom who wants to start a new phase of life and get herself on the search of finding a job. But, the circumstances get so tough that disguised Taylor gets a job at a ski resort and becomes a Santa to fund her daughter's expensive snowboarding lessons.

Playing Gracie Darling

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 1, 2025

The mysterious show centres on Joni's best friend, Gracie, who suddenly disappeared at the age of 14 during a séance. This tragic incident shook Joni and led her to unveil the truth behind the situation.

Matt Rife: Unwrapped: A Christmas Crowd Work Special

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 2, 2025

A comedy series revolves around the life of Matt Rife, who performs crowd work. The show explores the collection of Ride's humorous interactions and jokes created on the spot during a Christmas-themed show.

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 6, 2025

Joaquín Mazón directed a film about a sneaky toy company director who kidnaps Santa. A father and son duo then come to the rescue to save Santa and ensure that the big celebration for Christmas is not ruined.

Emily in Paris

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 18, 2025

A highly loved show is again set to appear to its audience with a new story and plot twist, which centres on the life of Emily. The new season gives a heads-up on the finale of season 4 as Emily moves to Rome to head a new Agence Grateau office. There she faces professional and romantic turbulence.

Stranger Things Season 5- Finale

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 25 and 26, 2025

The long-running Netflix supernatural drama will continue with the conclusion of ending of Volume 1 of Season 5. Episode 4 shows the Demogorgons launch an attack. There comes Will, who gains his psionic powers by focusing on his happy memories, and starts protecting his friends.

Korean OTT Releases this month

For all the die-hard Korean drama fans, this month, some of the exciting new releases are ready to get their spot on the digital platforms. Check the list.

Surely Tomorrow

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 6, 2025

A romantic K-Drama explores the rekindled love of former couple Lee Kyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo, played by Park Seo-jun and Won Ji-an. They first dated in their early 20s, then broke up. Now, both are reunited in their late twenties and take a turn while getting separated again.

The Great Flood

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 19, 2025

The Korean sci-fi movie follows An-na, an artificial intelligence (AI) development researcher, and her young son, Ja-in. Both take a tough call to battle for survival in a high-rise apartment building as a catastrophic global flood takes place to ruin the planet.

Malayalam, Telugu and more OTT Releases this month

Stay tuned for exciting new releases from a variety of languages hitting the streaming platforms.

The Girlfriend

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5, 2025

The romantic drama movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma. She enters a relationship with Vikram, played by Dheekshith Shetty, and both explore love, compatibility, and self-discovery. But the drastic turn comes when Bhooma delve into a relationship full of complexities and toxicity.

Stephen

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 5, 2025

A jaw-dropping suspense Tamil thriller follows a serial killer who is investigated by a psychiatrist. As the psychiatrist delves deeper into the case, he begins to question whether the killer is truly guilty or if he is just a pawn in a more complex and sinister game.

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Release Date: December 5, 2025