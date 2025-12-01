/OTT Release this month (December 2025): 16 Latest movies and web series from Bollywood to Hollywood releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other

A wave of big releases is set to stream on all the streaming platforms this December 2025. From one of the most-watched shows, Emily in Paris, to the finale of Stranger Things S5, there’s something for almost every mood.
The holiday month has started. December 2025 will be as enjoyable as a sip of that perfect steaming cup of hot chocolate this month, with many OTT releases coming to entertain you. From the highly acclaimed finale of Stranger Things to the most-watched comedy series, Emily in Paris, a wide variety of new releases are on the way. Check the compiled list below to mark your calendar and binge on these movies and TV shows accordingly.
For all Bollywood fans, this month brings a variety of new movies and web shows to digital screens. Take a look at the lineup, which combines thrill and drama.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Starring the veteran Madhuri Dixit in the gripping thriller, which centres on a dangerous serial killer, Mrs Deshpande, who spent 25 years in jail for her crimes. Ultimately, after she appears as an ordinary woman, the police seek help from her for a new case which mirrors the methods of her original.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Directed by Honey Trehan, the spine-chilling movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Shweta Tripathi. The story follows a small-town cop named Jatil Yadav, who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member and unveil the truth behind the ruthless act.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 16, 2025
A horror-comedy movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It follows a paranormal love story between a journalist named Alok Goyal, who is rescued in a jungle by a mysterious woman named Tadaka. Later, the truth about Tadaka's personality opens up, which creates complications in their relationship.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 12, 2025
The drama focuses on Kunal Khemu, who plays Gaurav Gahlot. After his divorce, he decides to adopt a baby, which shocks his family. His family embarks on a chaotic and confused journey as they try to navigate this new reality of Gaurav becoming a single parent.
Many new movies and shows from Hollywood are all geared up to be released. Check the list and pick your favourite to watch this holiday season.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 1, 2025
An American animated heist-comedy film focuses on a pack of animals, including Mr Wolf, Mr Snake, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark, and Ms Tarantula, who are professional criminals. The time when they decide to become good, their world gets turned upside down when they are dragged into a high-stakes heist masterminded by a new team of delinquents.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 3, 2025
A story of a single mom who wants to start a new phase of life and get herself on the search of finding a job. But, the circumstances get so tough that disguised Taylor gets a job at a ski resort and becomes a Santa to fund her daughter's expensive snowboarding lessons.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 1, 2025
The mysterious show centres on Joni's best friend, Gracie, who suddenly disappeared at the age of 14 during a séance. This tragic incident shook Joni and led her to unveil the truth behind the situation.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 2, 2025
A comedy series revolves around the life of Matt Rife, who performs crowd work. The show explores the collection of Ride's humorous interactions and jokes created on the spot during a Christmas-themed show.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 6, 2025
Joaquín Mazón directed a film about a sneaky toy company director who kidnaps Santa. A father and son duo then come to the rescue to save Santa and ensure that the big celebration for Christmas is not ruined.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 18, 2025
A highly loved show is again set to appear to its audience with a new story and plot twist, which centres on the life of Emily. The new season gives a heads-up on the finale of season 4 as Emily moves to Rome to head a new Agence Grateau office. There she faces professional and romantic turbulence.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 25 and 26, 2025
The long-running Netflix supernatural drama will continue with the conclusion of ending of Volume 1 of Season 5. Episode 4 shows the Demogorgons launch an attack. There comes Will, who gains his psionic powers by focusing on his happy memories, and starts protecting his friends.
For all the die-hard Korean drama fans, this month, some of the exciting new releases are ready to get their spot on the digital platforms. Check the list.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 6, 2025
A romantic K-Drama explores the rekindled love of former couple Lee Kyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo, played by Park Seo-jun and Won Ji-an. They first dated in their early 20s, then broke up. Now, both are reunited in their late twenties and take a turn while getting separated again.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
The Korean sci-fi movie follows An-na, an artificial intelligence (AI) development researcher, and her young son, Ja-in. Both take a tough call to battle for survival in a high-rise apartment building as a catastrophic global flood takes place to ruin the planet.
Stay tuned for exciting new releases from a variety of languages hitting the streaming platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 5, 2025
The romantic drama movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma. She enters a relationship with Vikram, played by Dheekshith Shetty, and both explore love, compatibility, and self-discovery. But the drastic turn comes when Bhooma delve into a relationship full of complexities and toxicity.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 5, 2025
A jaw-dropping suspense Tamil thriller follows a serial killer who is investigated by a psychiatrist. As the psychiatrist delves deeper into the case, he begins to question whether the killer is truly guilty or if he is just a pawn in a more complex and sinister game.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: December 5, 2025
A Tamil suspense thriller centres on a police officer named Bhaskar. Apparently, he is facing personal challenges as he seeks a loan for a young boy's urgent neurological surgery. But the story takes a dark turn when a young girl named Mercy goes missing.