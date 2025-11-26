/Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: When and where to watch Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film

Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, is set for its digital debut. The rom-com, which was released in theatres on Oct 2, and more than a month after its big-screen release, the makers have finally announced its OTT release.

The film opened in theatres to mixed reviews and did a decent box office performance alongside Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 2 - The Legend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Know when and where to stream it online

On Wed (Nov 26), Netflix announced the digital release of the movie. The movie, which is a fun revenge drama, will release on the streaming giant on Nov 27.

Taking to the social media handles, the streaming giant wrote,''Muhurat nikal gaya guys 🥳Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix. ‘’

After Bawaal, Varun and Janhvi's second outing together, along with Sanya and Rohit, who play pivotal roles in the movie.

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari story

The movie revolves around Sunny (Varun), who is head over heels in love with Ananya (Sanya). They have been dating for years, but when it comes to marriage, she ditches him and says yes to a new boy in her life, Vikram Singh (Rohit Saraf). Heartbroken, Sunny is unable to move on. He, with the help of his best friend Bantu (Abhinav Sharma), gets to know about Vikram's love saga. Like Sunny and Ananya, Vikram has also been in a relationship with a school teacher, Tulsi (Janhvi). They both are in love, but Vikram refuses to marry her because his mother and brother don't like Tulsi. How Sunny persuades Tulsi to gate-crash their ex-wedding to win their old lovers back makes the rest of the plot.



Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Manini Chadha, Mallika Chhabra as Nisha. Prajakta Koli also had a cameo appearance as Dimple from Mismatched.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari review

WION's Pragati Awasthi, in her review, called the movie the best for OTT, not theatres.